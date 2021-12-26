Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,357 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 54,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,985. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.