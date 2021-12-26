Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,382 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $381.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.01 and its 200 day moving average is $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

