Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

