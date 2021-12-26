Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 71.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.46.

TWLO opened at $267.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.36. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

