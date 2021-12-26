Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 88,549 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,549 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

FALN opened at $29.98 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

