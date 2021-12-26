Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,481 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.017 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

