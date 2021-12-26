Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 342,249 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $23,369,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $112.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,190. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $88.78 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

