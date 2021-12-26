Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 177,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average of $200.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.