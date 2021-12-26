Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.13

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.13 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.76). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 57.10 ($0.75), with a volume of 285,540 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.72. The stock has a market cap of £195.21 million and a PE ratio of -190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other Card Factory news, insider Nathan Lane purchased 200,000 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($142,687.28).

Card Factory Company Profile (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

