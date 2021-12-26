CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$433,680.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88.

TSE CCL.B traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$66.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,725. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.44. The firm has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.00.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

