Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $58.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. 85,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

