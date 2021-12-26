ChartEx 1-Day Volume Hits $1,645.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $237,696.15 and approximately $1,645.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.20 or 0.08059552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,294.04 or 1.00080865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.