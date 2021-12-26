Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.64. The stock had a trading volume of 969,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

