Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,770,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

