Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Purchases $37,355.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

