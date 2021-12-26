Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $30.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,948. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

