Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce $184.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.05 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $125.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $645.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.35 million to $647.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $876.61 million, with estimates ranging from $834.30 million to $920.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,384. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,240 shares of company stock worth $134,588,496 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

