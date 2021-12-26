CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0544

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $14.93 million and $13,720.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.