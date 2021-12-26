Comparing Touchpoint Group (TGHI) and Its Competitors

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS: TGHI) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Touchpoint Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Touchpoint Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Touchpoint Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Touchpoint Group Competitors
|189
|715
|1239
|44
|2.52
Risk and Volatility
Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group’s competitors have a beta of 3.86, indicating that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Touchpoint Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Touchpoint Group
|$170,000.00
|-$3.55 million
|-0.14
|Touchpoint Group Competitors
|$698.91 million
|$16.22 million
|34.17
Touchpoint Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Touchpoint Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Touchpoint Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Touchpoint Group
|N/A
|N/A
|-214.36%
|Touchpoint Group Competitors
|-32.24%
|-22.87%
|-4.88%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Touchpoint Group competitors beat Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Touchpoint Group
Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.