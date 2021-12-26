Comparing Touchpoint Group (TGHI) and Its Competitors

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS: TGHI) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Touchpoint Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Touchpoint Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group Competitors 189 715 1239 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Touchpoint Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Touchpoint Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group’s competitors have a beta of 3.86, indicating that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 -$3.55 million -0.14 Touchpoint Group Competitors $698.91 million $16.22 million 34.17

Touchpoint Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Touchpoint Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36% Touchpoint Group Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Touchpoint Group competitors beat Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

