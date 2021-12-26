Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 0.1% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,240 shares of company stock valued at $134,588,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $137.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

