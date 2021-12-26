CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,676.98

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,676.98 ($48.58) and traded as high as GBX 3,913 ($51.70). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,885 ($51.33), with a volume of 214,285 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,682.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,676.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The stock has a market cap of £29.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09.

Get CRH alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Fearon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,035 ($66.52) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($133,042.67).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.