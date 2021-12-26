Critical Review: BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioRestorative Therapies has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 670.83%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 71,547.32 -$12.52 million N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 209.58 -$11.27 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -51,141.38% N/A -905.16%

Volatility and Risk

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 102.36, suggesting that its stock price is 10,136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 85.68, suggesting that its stock price is 8,468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc and treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The company have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, the company provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York. On March 20, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Biorestorative Therapies Inc. provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. Its products are sold under the BRTX-100, ThermoStem and Stem Pearls as its trademarks. The company was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

