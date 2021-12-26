Crowns Trading Up 16.6% This Week (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

