Curecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and $345.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00308508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,380,576 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

