Dai Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and $358.18 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,358,397,839 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

