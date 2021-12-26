DAOventures Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $715,137.77 and approximately $2,458.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007794 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003583 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003890 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars.

