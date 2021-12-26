Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,335,000 after purchasing an additional 239,589 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $349.22 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $262.85 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

