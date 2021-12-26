Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 1,165 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 2.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

ETN traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.04. The company had a trading volume of 861,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.