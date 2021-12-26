Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.93. 707,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.