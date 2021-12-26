Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,050 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,414,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. The company has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.