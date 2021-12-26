Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. 329,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

