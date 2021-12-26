Dogecoin Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.26 billion and approximately $748.36 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00310791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

