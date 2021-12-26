DoYourTip Market Cap Hits $685,588.61 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $685,588.61 and $22,168.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.64 or 0.00384769 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008547 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.55 or 0.01256873 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

