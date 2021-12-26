DRIFE Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $381,726.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,541,379 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

