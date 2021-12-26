Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post sales of $68.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $68.15 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $296.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.19 million to $300.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $344.18 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $346.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

DCT opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.00 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,591 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

