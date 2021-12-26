Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.90. 7,255,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $123.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

