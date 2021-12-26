Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.69. The company had a trading volume of 448,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,052. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

