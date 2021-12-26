Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.61. The company had a trading volume of 359,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

