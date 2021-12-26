Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

