Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.31 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AutoZone by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,479,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $9.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,014.50. 103,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,080. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,065.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,883.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,686.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

