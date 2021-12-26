Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 42,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 762,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,554. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.48 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.96. The company has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

