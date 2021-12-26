Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 19,627 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

