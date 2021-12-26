Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,972 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $165.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

