DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. 1,072,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,064. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

