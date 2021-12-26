DXdao Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $201,099.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $632.32 or 0.01256386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $31.19 million and approximately $201,099.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00383861 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008486 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

