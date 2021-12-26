easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,445. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

