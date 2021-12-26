Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $252.54

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.54 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 237.68 ($3.14). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.18), with a volume of 37,470 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECEL. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Eurocell from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 340 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £269.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

