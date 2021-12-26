EverRise (RISE) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $65.17 million and $1.52 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00051197 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001628 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001493 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

