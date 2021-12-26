Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225,653 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 4.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $62,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.76. 470,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,177. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

