Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.